Wright scored a power-play goal in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Devils.

Wright has found the back of the net on the power play with each of his last four goals, and those have come in a four-game span, so there's no question the 20-year-old is making a strong case for a more prominent role. Since being scratched for three games in a row between Nov. 17 and Nov. 23, Wright has turned things around with five goals and seven total points in his last seven appearances.