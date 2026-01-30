Wright scored two goals and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Wright put the Kraken ahead 2-1 in the second period and added an insurance tally in the third. Prior to Thursday, Wright had been limited to three helpers over his last 12 contests. The 22-year-old center is up to nine goals, 20 points, 79 shots on net, 42 hits, 40 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 53 appearances. His increase in shot volume this season has been offset by reduced efficiency, and he's likely to fall short of matching his 44-point campaign from 2024-25.