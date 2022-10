Wright will be a healthy scratch for Thursday's game versus the Kings, per the NHL media site.

Wright didn't record a fantasy-relevant stat in 6:14 of ice time versus the Ducks on Wednesday, and he's out of the lineup a day later. The 18-year-old earned a spot on the Kraken's roster with a strong training camp, but it appears he still has some progress to make before he has the full trust of head coach Dave Hakstol.