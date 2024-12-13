Wright notched two assists and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Bruins.
Wright has a pair of multi-point efforts over his last three games, and he's up to three goals and three assists through six outings in December. The 20-year-old has built chemistry with Oliver Bjorkstrand and Eeli Tolvanen on the third line. Wright is up to seven goals, six helpers, 26 shots on net, 22 blocked shots, 17 hits and a plus-4 rating through 28 contests overall.
