Wright was reassigned to OHL Kingston on Friday.
Wright is fresh off captaining the Canadian World Junior team to a gold medal as the team defeated Czechia 3-2 in overtime Thursday. The decision to send him back to Kingston comes as no surprise as it's been rumored for weeks that this would happen. Wright has a goal and an assist through eight NHL appearances this year.
