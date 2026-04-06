Kraken's Shane Wright: Set to miss out again Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wright (upper body) is not expected to play Monday versus the Jets, per NHL.com.
This will be his fourth straight game on the shelf. Wright is currently stuck in a 16-game goal drought during which he has generated four assists, 15 blocked shots and 12 shots on net while averaging 13:29 of ice time. Once given the all-clear, the center should slot back into a bottom-six role, which will limit his opportunities to get back on the scoresheet. Considering the Kraken are heading into a back-to-back, it seems unlikely Wright will be cleared in time to face Minnesota on Tuesday.