Wright was selected fourth overall by the Kraken in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

Wright is an excellent player with the best all-round package in the 2022 draft, so it was a bit of a surprise he was on the board at four. He's a strong skater with a lethal wrist shot, Selke-like detail to his two-way game and arguably the best hockey sense in this class. Wright has been knocked for intensity at times and none of his skills really blow you away. But he's calm and collected, and always in the right place. Every time. And now he has something to prove to the three teams that passed him over. There are almost universal comparisons to Patrice Bergeron and if he can do that, Wright has a spot in every fantasy format. He's a first-line pivot who'll manage the top power-play unit, but his offensive ceiling might be capped at 70 points. He'll be a solid fantasy citizen, but not a superstar.