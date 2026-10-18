Wright scored a goal Saturday in an 8-3 loss to the Panthers.

The goal snapped a four-game point drought. Wright has three goals and an assist in nine games this season from the third line. But more telling is that he's skating on the wing with 20-year-old center Berkly Catton. Wright was drafted as a pivot, but he has struggled dearly at the dot in past seasons. The 22-year-old forward has talent -- he put up 19 goals and 44 points in his first full season (79 games in 2024-25), but his development is lagging right now. And he needs to prove himself this season in order to improve his negotiating position. Wright becomes a restricted free agent next summer, so a trade may even be in his future.