Wright scored a power-play goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Wild.

Wright has two goals and four assists over five contests since the 4 Nations Face-Off break. This was his second power-play point in that span. The 21-year-old center retained his spot on the third line even with Yanni Gourde returning from a sports hernia for Tuesday's contest. Wright is up to 14 goals, 37 points, 61 shots on net, 45 blocked shots, 44 hits and a plus-5 rating through 59 appearances this season.