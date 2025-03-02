Wright logged two assists in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.

This was Wright's fourth multi-point effort over his last 12 games. He's gotten on the scoresheet in 10 of those contests, earning five goals on 14 shots and nine assists. The 21-year-old's strong second half is a testament to his growing confidence in a middle-six role. He's up to 13 goals, 23 helpers, 59 shots on net, 45 blocked shots, 44 hits and a plus-6 rating over 58 appearances this season. Wright's unlikely to move from his spot on the third line, but he'll be even more secure there if the Kraken ultimately trade away Yanni Gourde (abdomen) prior to Friday's deadline.