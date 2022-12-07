Wright scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Wright took the confidence he found while on a conditioning stint with AHL Coachella Valley and applied it in his first game back in the NHL. He scored in the first period, and it coincidentally came against the team that passed him over with the No. 1 overall pick at the 2022 Draft. Wright is up to two points, four shots on net, six blocked shots and a plus-4 rating in eight contests for the Kraken. His time with the big club could still be short, as it's possible he's loaned to Team Canada for the World Junior Championship.