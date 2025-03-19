Wright scored two goals on three shots in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Wright potted the Kraken's fifth and sixth goals to stretch the lead. The 21-year-old has played on the fourth line in the last few games, but he led Seattle forwards with 17:42 of ice time in this contest and hasn't seen too much of a drop in minutes. The 21-year-old has four goals and two assists over nine outings in March, and he's up to 17 goals, 40 points, 73 shots on net and a plus-3 rating across 66 appearances.