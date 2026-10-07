Wright scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Wright has tallied in consecutive contests. He got the Kraken on the board early in the third period to prevent a shutout Tuesday. Wright is up to three points, seven shots on net, three blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over four outings this season. He's working on the third line with Berkly Catton and Kaapo Kakko, which is more of a potential scoring group than a traditional checking line. Wright and Catton have shared the faceoff duties for that trio.