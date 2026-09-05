Wright is fully focused on the Kraken after his trade request didn't lead to a change of scenery this offseason, Josh Frojelin of Emerald City Spectrum reports Friday.

Wright's agent, Kurt Overhardt, told Frojelin that the center is fully committed to Seattle and that is where his focus is heading into the season. That doesn't necessarily rule out a trade in the future. Wright's development with the Kraken has been slow, and he's unlikely to begin the year higher than the third line. The Kraken will wait for a fair price, so this situation appears set to linger into the season, though the team may try to showcase Wright in a larger role to boost his value early in the campaign.