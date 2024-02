Tatar scored a goal in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Flyers.

Tatar ultimately got credit for the Kraken's first goal, which was briefly given to Matty Beniers before switching back after the contest. The tally was Tatar's third goal and fifth point over his last six outings. The winger is up to seven goals, 20 points, 51 shots on net and a plus-12 rating through 47 appearances between the Kraken and the Avalanche this season.