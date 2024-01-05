Tatar scored the game-winning goal in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Senators.

Tatar snapped a three-game slump, converting on a pass from Jordan Eberle in the second period. Through eight games with the Kraken, Tatar has three goals and two assists, which is over half the production he posted in 27 outings with the Avalanche to begin the season (nine points). The winger has added 33 shots on net, 19 hits and a plus-4 rating, but it's clear he's fit in much better on Seattle's top line while playing in an offense that's more balanced than Colorado's.