Tatar tallied a goal and added an assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to Dallas.

Tatar got Seattle on the board 32 seconds into the second period, burying a rebound off Scott Wedgewood for his first point in his second game with the Kraken. Tatar would add an assist later in the frame on a Matty Beniers tally. The 33-year-old Tatar could see a boost in production while working on Seattle's first line and top power-play unit. He had just one goal and nine points in 27 games with Colorado prior to his trade.