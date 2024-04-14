Tatar notched an assist in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Stars.

Tatar had been scratched for seven of the previous eight games as the Kraken gave some of their prospects a look at the NHL level. He had gone without a point in his last seven appearances before snapping the drought on a Kailer Yamamoto tally in the third period. Tatar's Kraken tenure started strong but has fizzled out quickly. He has 23 points, 69 shots on net, 39 hits and a plus-7 rating over 68 appearances between the Kraken and the Avalanche this season.