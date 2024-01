Tatar notched an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Tatar's offense has wavered lately with just three points over his last eight outings. The 33-year-old winger is at 16 points, 46 shots on net, 22 hits and a plus-7 rating through 42 contests between the Avalanche and the Kraken this season. He'll likely continue to occupy a top-six role at least until Seattle gets Yanni Gourde (suspension) and Matty Beniers (upper body) back in the fold.