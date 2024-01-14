Tatar managed an assist in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Blue Jackets.

Tatar has slowed down with just two points over his last seven contests after beginning his Kraken tenure with four points across four games. The winger helped out on a Jordan Eberle tally in the first period. Tatar has seen top-line usage, but he could get shuffled around if Matty Beniers (upper body) misses time. For the season, Tatar has 15 points, 37 shots on net, 20 hits and a plus-6 rating through 38 contests between the Kraken and the Avalanche.