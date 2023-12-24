Tatar scored a goal, dished an assist, went plus-2, added three hits and blocked three shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Tatar has four points over four contests with the Kraken. He and Vince Dunn assisted on each other's goals in this contest. Considering he had just nine points across 27 outings with the Avalanche, it's safe to say Tatar has benefited from his change of scenery. The winger has added 26 shots on net, 18 hits and a plus-3 rating through 31 appearances this season. He'll likely remain on the top line for the Kraken, while Jared McCann figures to slot onto the second line.