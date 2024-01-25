Tatar tallied a pair of goals on two shots in Wednesday's 6-2 victory over the Blackhawks.

Tatar beat Arvid Soderblom on a breakaway early in the third period, extending the Kraken lead to 5-2, before snapping a rebound off a Will Borgen shot for a second tally later in the frame. Tatar now has three points (two goals and an assist) in his last two games after logging just one goal and two points in his previous 10 contests. The 33-year-old winger now has nine points (five goals, four assists) through 16 games with Seattle, matching his total in 27 games with the Avalanche earlier this year.