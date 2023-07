Robertson signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Kraken on Wednesday, per PuckPedia.

Robertson logged 90 points in 68 regular-season games and another 25 points in 28 contests between the OHL playoffs and Memorial Cup for Peterborough last season. The forward was selected by the Kraken in the fourth round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. He'll likely log one more season with Peterborough before likely moving on to AHL Coachella Valley.