Nelson scored twice and added an assist in AHL Coachella Valley's 6-3 win over Bakersfield on Tuesday.

Nelson had been limited to just one assist over his first six games of the season. The 21-year-old defenseman is at four points, 12 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through seven contests. He had a solid rookie year with six goals and 32 points in 72 regular-season games in 2024-25, but he'll need to keep growing his game to push for a spot with the Kraken in the next couple of years.