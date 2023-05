Nelson signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Seattle on Thursday.

Nelson had 24 goals and 76 points in 67 OHL games with North Bay in 2022-23. The 19-year-old defenseman was selected by Seattle with the No. 68 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. Nelson isn't likely to make the Kraken's 2023-24 opening game roster, but he does have potential.