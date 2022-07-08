Nelson was selected 68th overall by the Kraken in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Former No. 1 overall selections in the OHL draft include Connor McDavid (2012), Shane Wright (2019), and Nelson (2020). While he certainly doesn't have the same ceiling of the other two guys, the early returns on Nelson in CHL play have been positive. He's an excellent skater and superbly conditioned, allowing him to log a ton of minutes for a solid North Bay club. Nelson isn't particularly tall at 5-foot-10, but he's going to be north of 200 pounds by the time he makes it to the NHL and he's shown a willingness to battle from a physical standpoint at the junior level. Nelson led all OHL rookies in assists (42 in 66 games) this past season and he should be among the most productive defenders in the league from a statistical standpoint in 2022-23.