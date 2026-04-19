Nelson scored a goal and added three assists in AHL Coachella Valley's 6-4 win over San Diego on Saturday.

With the effort, Nelson has a career-high 35 points over 63 appearances this season in his second AHL campaign. He had gone five contests without a point prior to Saturday. Nelson is still waiting for a chance to make his NHL debut, but he could get a look if the Kraken don't add to their defense in the offseason.