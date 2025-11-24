Nelson scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Coachella Valley's 5-4 overtime loss to Calgary on Sunday.

Nelson has a pair of three-point efforts over his last five games. The defenseman will still need to work on consistency, but he's showing some of the talent that made him a third-round pick for the Kraken in 2022. He's up to eight points, 18 shots on net and a minus-1 rating over 11 appearances after posting 32 points and a plus-17 rating in 72 regular-season games as an AHL rookie in 2024-25.