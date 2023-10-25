Kartye scored a goal on a team-high five shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over Detroit.

Kartye extended Seattle's lead to 3-1 in the final minute of the second period, gathering a stretch pass from Brian Dumoulin before beating Ville Husso on a breakaway. It's the second goal of the season for the 22-year-old Kartye, both coming in his last three games. The rookie forward has had a noticeable impact with the Kraken early in the year, earning a top-line spot alongside Matty Beniers and Jordan Eberle. Kartye's also added some physicality to the lineup, recording eight hits through his first seven contests.