Kartye was called up from AHL Coachella Valley on Wednesday, Bob Condor of the Kraken's official site reports.

Kartye was up with the Kraken earlier in the series, but he didn't play. The 21-year-old may have a chance to draw into the lineup Wednesday in Game 5 versus the Avalanche, as Jared McCann (undisclosed) will not play. Kartye practiced with Matty Beniers and Jordan Eberle at the morning skate Wednesday.