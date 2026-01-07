Kartye notched an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Bruins.

Kartye had been scratched for the previous four games, but he drew in while Eeli Tolvanen (illness) sat out. The helper might not guarantee Kartye a spot moving forward, but it's a positive sign for the fourth-liner, who has struggled on offense this year. He's now at seven points, 25 shots on net, 89 hits, 23 blocked shots, 21 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 35 appearances.