Kartye posted an assist and six hits in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

Kartye has started 2025-26 in a fourth-line role with an average of 12:56 of ice time per game. His helper Tuesday was his first point in three outings, but he's also racked up 15 hits to provide a heavy physical presence. He may not be in the lineup all the time, especially if the Kraken choose to give Berkly Catton his NHL debut soon, though Jani Nyman could also be at risk of a healthy scratch.