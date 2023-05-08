Kartye produced an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Stars in Game 3.

Kartye took a shot that deflected to Jordan Eberle, who deked around Jake Oettinger for the opening goal 2:10 into the second period. Through six playoff games, Kartye's held his own with two goals, one assist, a plus-6 rating and 21 hits. He could come out of the lineup if Jared McCann (undisclosed) returns for Tuesday's Game 4, though Daniel Sprong (undisclosed) was hurt Sunday and may leave a spot in the lineup for Kartye to keep playing.