Kartye scored a goal on four shots and added seven PIM in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Hurricanes.

Kartye was all over the ice in his 10:28 of ice time, and he was rewarded for his efforts in the third period. He scored a goal off a turnover and then fought Brendan Lemieux, exacting retribution for a previous hit on Jared McCann. The goal was Kartye's first regular-season tally, though he had three goals and two helpers in 10 appearances during the playoffs in the spring. The 22-year-old has added 12 shots on net, three hits and a plus-1 rating through four outings this season in a fourth-line role.