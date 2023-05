Kartye was reassigned to AHL Coachella Valley on Tuesday, per CapFriendly.

Kartye made an excellent first impression during his 10-game stint in the NHL during the playoffs. He racked up three goals, two assists, 44 hits and a plus-6 rating while playing on a line with Jordan Eberle and Matty Beniers. That level of production will likely earn Kartye a long look during training camp in the fall as he looks to break camp with the Kraken in 2023-24.