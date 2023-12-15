Watch Now:

Kartye scored a goal on four shots and blocked three shots in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Kartye is living up to his top-six role with four goals and two assists over his last 10 games. The 22-year-old winger has played consistently well as an energy guy, but he's also starting to get used to the NHL from a scoring standpoint. He's at 11 points, 59 shots on net, 55 hits, 25 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 30 outings. Kartye's offense may continue to ebb and flow during his rookie year, but he should have fantasy value in deeper formats that reward physical play.

