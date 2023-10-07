Kartye made the Kraken's roster after their last round of cuts Saturday, Kraken radio announcer Mike Benton reports.

Kartye will presumably open the season as the Kraken's 13th forward after outlasting Shane Wright in camp. Kartye had an impressive turn with the team in the playoffs last year, recording five points in 10 games after replacing an injured Jared McCann in the lineup, and the 22-year-old forward was able to carry that momentum over into the preseason. Opportunities may be limited for Kartye at first, and most of his minutes will likely come in a bottom-six role.