Kartye scored a goal and added five hits in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Stars in Game 2.

Kartye got the Kraken on the board in the second period. This was his second tally of the postseason since he joined the lineup in place of Jared McCann (undisclosed). Kartye has added five shots on net, 19 hits and a plus-4 rating while seeing most of his shifts on the top line.