Kartye produced an assist in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Panthers.

Kartye helped out on Alexander Wennberg's third-period marker. In Tuesday's game, Kartye logged a season-high 18:43 of ice time -- he continues to gain trust to handle top-six minutes. With five points over his last nine games and 10 points through 29 outings overall, the winger is playing fairly well in a weak offense. He's added 55 shots on net, 55 hits and 25 PIM this season.