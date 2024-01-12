Kartye scored a goal in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.

Kartye snapped a nine-game goal drought with the tally. The 22-year-old had been deployed as the fourth-line center in recent weeks, but Jared McCann was in that spot Thursday with Kartye on his wing. For the season, Kartye has seven goals, six assists, 70 shots on net, 68 hits, 27 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 40 appearances. With the Kraken missing only Pierre-Edouard Bellemare from their forward group, Kartye may still be at risk of getting scratched to prevent any one player spending an extended stretch in the press box.