Kartye scored a goal on two shots, doled out five hits and blocked two shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Kartye redirected a Vince Dunn shot to score the Kraken's first goal of the contest. The tally snapped an eight-game point drought for Kartye, who is holding onto a fourth-line role. The 23-year-old forward has some pressure for his spot in the lineup since the Kraken have scratched Andre Burakovsky and Daniel Sprong over the last two games. Kartye is at five points, 29 shots on net, 87 hits and a minus-2 rating through 26 appearances.