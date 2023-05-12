Kartye notched an assist, two shots on goal and eight hits in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Stars in Game 5.

Kartye has shown some skill on offense with four points through eight playoff outings. He hasn't shied away from the physicality of postseason hockey either, racking up 36 hits to go with nine shots on net and a plus-5 rating. He's still seeing fairly sheltered minutes, but he looks like he could have a strong chance of making the Kraken's 2023-24 roster out of training camp after an AHL Rookie of the Year campaign.