Kartye recorded an assist in Monday's 3-0 win over the Golden Knights in the Winter Classic.

Kartye's second-period shot on goal created a juicy rebound for Will Borgen to bury from the right circle. The 22-year-old Kartye has played around the Kraken's lineup this season, but he's gotten a run as the fourth-line center since Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (leg) went on injured reserve. The assist snapped a six-game point drought for Kartye. His offense won't be consistent in a bottom-six role, but he brings energy to the team. Overall, he's at 12 points, 66 shots on net, 63 hits, 27 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 37 appearances this season.