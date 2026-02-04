Kartye scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Ducks.

Kartye has gotten to play more recently after Berkly Catton (upper body) was ruled out through the Olympic break. This tally ended an 18-game goal drought for Kartye, who had three assists and got scratched 16 times in that span. The fourth-liner has eight points, 28 shots on net, 96 hits, 21 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 39 appearances. He brings energy and physicality but can't be relied on for steady offense.