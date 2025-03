Kartye scored a goal Saturday in a 4-1 win over the Flyers.

Kartye is better known for his hitting (149 in 50 games) than his scoring. He got the Kraken on the board in the first when he wheeled out from behind the net and wired a quick shot past Samuel Ersson from the right circle. Kartye was recalled Thursday from Coachella Valley (AHL), where he had been on a three-game conditioning stint. It was his first NHL game since Feb. 8, and his first goal since Dec. 5.