Kartye posted an assist and three hits in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Kartye has picked up three assists over seven games in November, but he hasn't scored a goal since Oct. 24. The 22-year-old winger continues to hold down a fourth-line role now that the Kraken are nearly at full health. He's managed five points, 33 shots on net, 24 hits, seven PIM and a minus-4 rating over 16 contests.