Kartye scored a goal on two shots and added four hits in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Stars in Game 6.

Kartye had space above the left-wing circle, and he was able to fire a shot short side on Jake Oettinger, chasing the Stars' goalie from the game. With a point in four of the last five games, Kartye has solidified his place in the lineup. He's at three goals, two assists, 11 shots on net, 40 hits and a plus-6 rating through nine playoff outings.