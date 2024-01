Kartye scored a goal, logged three hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Blue Jackets.

Kartye has goals in consecutive games, which has helped him stay in the lineup. With Andre Burakovsky (lower body) and Matty Beniers (upper body) both exiting this game early, Kartye's spot on the fourth line is likely safe in the short term. The 22-year-old is up to eight goals, 14 points, 71 shots on net, 71 hits, 27 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 41 appearances in his rookie season.