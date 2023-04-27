Kartye scored a goal and added three hits in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 5.

Jordan Eberle circled around the Avalanche net and found Kartye open in the slot. Kartye made no mistake, scoring his first NHL goal on his first shot to put the Kraken ahead 2-1 in the second period. The AHL Rookie of the Year saw 8:41 of ice time in his debut while filling in for Jared McCann (undisclosed). While Kartye was listed on the top line, he's more likely to get his shifts skipped on occasion for as long as he's in the lineup this postseason.