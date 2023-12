Kartye was reassigned to AHL Coachella Valley on Friday.

Kartye has six goals, 11 points, 25 PIM and 55 hits in 30 contests with Seattle this season. Shane Wright was summoned from the AHL in a corresponding move. It wouldn't be surprising if Kartye is recalled by Seattle soon, especially given that he's been productive recently, providing two goals and three points over his last five outings.